The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is saddened by the loss of life, destruction of property and displacement of people due to flash floods and landslides in Sentani, Jayapura and Papua, and of the earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara Province in Indonesia.

The Secretary‑General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Indonesia. The United Nations expresses its solidarity with the Indonesian authorities and stands ready to work with them as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from both natural disasters.