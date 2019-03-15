The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life, destruction of property and displacement of people due to the heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Mozambique.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with the Mozambique authorities and stands ready to work with them as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this natural disaster.