Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Donor Conference on Syria, in Brussels today:

After eight years of war, the scale of suffering in Syria remains staggering.

More than 11 million people inside Syria need humanitarian aid. Many face violence on a daily basis. Another 5.6 million Syrians have fled to neighbouring countries, with no idea when they will be able to return home in safety and dignity.

The United Nations and its partners are providing life-saving aid, including food, clean water, health care and protection assistance, to millions of people each month.

That is only possible because of your generous support. Thank you for your continued solidarity.

I urge you to renew your financial, humanitarian and political commitments to the Syrian people, and to the countries and communities hosting refugees.

Only a political solution based on Security Council resolution 2254 (2015) can bring sustainable peace to Syria. As we work towards this goal, we must continue to support the Syrian people and give them hope of a better future.

Thank you.