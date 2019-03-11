The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and significant damage to people’s homes and livelihoods caused by heavy rains and flooding in Malawi.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Malawi.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with the Malawi authorities and stands ready to support them as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from the heavy rains and flooding.