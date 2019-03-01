The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attacks that took place in Mogadishu.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. He commends the response of the Somali emergency services to the bombings.

The Secretary-General trusts that Somalis will not be deterred by such violence from pursuing a peaceful and prosperous future. He reiterates the support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Federal Government of Somalia in this endeavour.