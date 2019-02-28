  1. Home
Secretary-General, Marking Anniversary of Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, Calls for Accelerated Efforts to Render Weapons ‘Relic of the Past’

28 February 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the twentieth anniversary on 1 March of the entry into force of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention — a Convention that has saved countless lives, stopped mutilation and injury and enabled the revitalization of livelihoods.

The Secretary-General commends the commitment of the States parties to rid the world of a weapon that kills and maims indiscriminately, while seriously impeding peace and development.  He congratulates the 31 States who have declared their country to be mine-free and urges all States that have not done so to accede as soon as possible to the Convention.

The Secretary-General calls for accelerated efforts to render anti-personnel mines a relic of the past.  He also appeals to States to ensure access to sustainable assistance and services for the thousands of mine victims.

