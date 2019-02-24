The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with increasing concern the escalation of tensions in Venezuela. He was shocked and saddened to learn that a number of civilians lost their lives in the context of yesterday’s events.

The Secretary-General appeals for violence to be avoided at any cost and for lethal force not to be used in any circumstances.

The Secretary-General appeals for calm and urges all actors to lower tensions and pursue every effort to prevent further escalation.