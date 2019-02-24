  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General, Saddened, Shocked by Civilian Deaths in Venezuela, Urges Avoidance of Violence, Lethal Force ‘at Any Cost’

Secretary-General, Saddened, Shocked by Civilian Deaths in Venezuela, Urges Avoidance of Violence, Lethal Force ‘at Any Cost’

Press Release
SG/SM/19472
24 February 2019

Secretary-General, Saddened, Shocked by Civilian Deaths in Venezuela, Urges Avoidance of Violence, Lethal Force ‘at Any Cost’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with increasing concern the escalation of tensions in Venezuela.  He was shocked and saddened to learn that a number of civilians lost their lives in the context of yesterday’s events.

The Secretary-General appeals for violence to be avoided at any cost and for lethal force not to be used in any circumstances.

The Secretary-General appeals for calm and urges all actors to lower tensions and pursue every effort to prevent further escalation.

Venezuela
For information media. Not an official record.