The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack against members of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the area of Siby that resulted in the death of three peacekeepers from Guinea and a number of injured.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He also expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Guinea.

He cautions that any attack against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this attack.

The Secretary-General reiterates the determination of MINUSMA to continue implementing its mandate in support of the people and Government of Mali in their quest for peace.