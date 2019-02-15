Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the Prespa Agreement, issued today:

Dear friends, I am very pleased to congratulate the leadership and people of Greece and North Macedonia on the historic agreement to resolve the long-standing dispute between them through negotiations under UN auspices.

This shows that even seemingly intractable issues can be resolved through dialogue and political will.

I sincerely hope that this achievement will inspire other leaders and stakeholders to take genuine steps to solve conflicts in Europe and beyond. Thank you.