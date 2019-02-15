  1. Home
Secretary-General Congratulates Greece, North Macedonia on Historic Agreement to Resolve Long-Standing Dispute

Press Release
SG/SM/19462
15 February 2019

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the Prespa Agreement, issued today:

Dear friends, I am very pleased to congratulate the leadership and people of Greece and North Macedonia on the historic agreement to resolve the long-standing dispute between them through negotiations under UN auspices. 

This shows that even seemingly intractable issues can be resolved through dialogue and political will. 

I sincerely hope that this achievement will inspire other leaders and stakeholders to take genuine steps to solve conflicts in Europe and beyond.  Thank you.

