The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the terrible loss of life and significant damage to people’s homes and the environment caused by the collapse of the dam yesterday in Brumadinho, State of Minas Gerais.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Brazil. He wishes those injured swift recovery.

The United Nations system stands ready to support the Brazilian authorities in the search and emergency relief efforts.