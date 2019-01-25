The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Hellenic Republic on the ratification of the Prespa Agreement by its Parliament today. This follows the important steps undertaken recently by the Parliament of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia towards the implementation of this landmark Agreement, negotiated under United Nations auspices, through the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Matthew Nimetz.

The Secretary-General commends the leaderships of both countries. The implementation of the Agreement will strengthen peace and security in the region and provide a fresh impetus to reconciliation efforts in Europe and beyond.

The Secretary-General looks forward to the completion of the process as outlined in the Prespa Agreement.