The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General learned with sadness of the deadly explosion of an oil pipeline on 18 January in Hidalgo State, Mexico. He expresses his condolences to the families of those killed in this tragic event and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Mexico. The United Nations system in Mexico stands ready to offer assistance to the national authorities.