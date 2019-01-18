The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the car bombing at a police academy in Bogotá. He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

The Colombian authorities have indicated that they have proof that this terrorist act was conducted by the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN). The perpetrators must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Colombia in this time of tragedy.