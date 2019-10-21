Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Day, observed on 24 October:

United Nations Day highlights the enduring ideals of the Charter, which entered into force on this date 74 years ago. Amid stormy global seas, the Charter remains our shared moral anchor.

At this time of turbo-charged change, the United Nations remains focused on the real problems of real people. We are working for a fair globalization and bold climate action. We are pushing for human rights and gender equality — and saying “no” to hatred of any kind.

And we are striving to maintain peace — while bringing life-saving aid to millions caught up in armed conflict.

The United Nations itself is becoming ever more agile and accountable as we enhance support to countries. Next year marks the Organization’s seventy-fifth anniversary. This milestone is a critical moment to shape our future, together.

I invite you to join the conversation. Together, let us advance the well-being of “we the peoples”.