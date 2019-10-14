United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Helen Meagher La Lime of the United States as his Special Representative for Haiti and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

Since 2018, Ms. La Lime has served as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative heading the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH).

Prior to joining the United Nations, Ms. La Lime had a distinguished career with the United States Foreign Service which included high-level diplomatic postings, notably as the Ambassador to Angola (2014-2017) and Director of Outreach at the United States Africa Command in Germany (2011-2013).

From 1996 to 2011, she served in various field positions with the Department of State, including as Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in South Africa (2008-2011), Consul General of the United States in Cape Town, South Africa (2006-2008), Ambassador of the United States to Mozambique (2003-2006), Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Morocco (2001-2003) and in Chad (1996-1999). From 1999 to 2003, she served as the Director and Deputy Director of the Department of State’s Office of Central African Affairs, Bureau of African Affairs.

Ms. La Lime received a master’s degree from the National Defence University in Washington, D.C., and holds a bachelor’s degree in languages and linguistics from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. In addition to English, Ms. La Lime is fluent in French, Spanish and Portuguese.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1822-BIO/5112-PKO/745 of 1 August 2018.