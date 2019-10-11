United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, following consultations with the Chairs of Regional Groups, informed the General Assembly of his intention to appoint Fatoumata Ndiaye of Senegal as the new Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services for a five-year non-renewable term.

Ms. Ndiaye was most recently Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Prior to this role, she served as UNICEF’s Director of Internal Audit and Investigations and Director of the Internal Audit Division in the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS). Ms. Ndiaye brings over 24 years of knowledge and hands-on experience in audit, investigations and evaluation, coupled with overseeing and coordinating human resources, finance, budget, information technology and administrative services and operations.