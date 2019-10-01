United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh as the UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana, with the host Government’s approval.

With 25 years of experience in development and humanitarian work, Mr. Choudhury was involved primarily in NGO leadership positions as well as agricultural research, humanitarian policy and consulting roles in the United Nations system — with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mr. Choudhury brings began his development career as a national field officer in a disaster‑prone island in the Bay of Bengal and has since worked in coordination and leadership roles across Africa, Asia and Europe. His most recent postings have been as CARE International Country Director in Sudan and Bangladesh.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of London (SOAS) and a Master of Science in Management and Implementation of Development Projects from Manchester University in the United Kingdom.