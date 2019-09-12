The Secretary-General today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General (retired) Abhijit Guha of India as the Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee and Head of the United Nations Mission in support of the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) pursuant to Security Council resolutions 2452 (2019) and 2481 (2019).

Lieutenant General Guha succeeds Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard, who served as Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee and Head of UNMHA from 31 January to 31 July. The Secretary-General is grateful for General Lollesgaard’s dedicated and exemplary service during this period.

Lieutenant General Guha brings to this position 39 years of national and international military experience. He served from 2009 to 2013 as Deputy Military Adviser and Military Adviser ad interim in the Office of Military Affairs of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, while also establishing the Office of Peacekeeping and Strategic Partnerships in 2013.

Previously, he held a number of significant command, staff and instructional appointments within the Indian Army, including leadership of an Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division, and of the Mumbai Area. He also previously served as a Military Observer as part of the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia during 1992 and 1993. After his retirement from the army in 2013, Lieutenant General Guha served on the Expert Panel on Technology and Innovation in United Nations Peacekeeping (2014) and the High-level Independent Panel on Peace Operations (2015). He has also led a number of United Nations investigations and boards of inquiry in Africa and the Middle East.

Lieutenant General Guha is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, the College of Combat, and the National Defence College, each in India.