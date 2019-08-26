United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, following the recommendation of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Board, has appointed Rosemarie McClean of Canada as Pension Benefits Administrator of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF).

Ms. McClean brings to the position over 32 years of progressively responsible experience in pension administration and management. Currently Chief Operating Officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in Toronto, she manages a sizeable budget and is responsible for operational activities including financial operations for pension administration and investments, information technology, project management and process improvement.

Before this position, Ms. McClean served as Senior Vice-President of Member Services in the Pension Plan and was accountable for all aspects of service delivery to retired and working teachers in Ontario. Named as one of the Most Powerful Women in Canada by the Women’s Executive Network in 2008, she has mentored young leaders both within and outside her organization.

Ms. McClean holds a Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, and a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and management from the University of Waterloo, Canada. She holds a certified public accountant designation.

The Secretary-General wishes to extend his appreciation to Janice Dunn Lee of the United States for her commitment and dedicated service to the Organization as Acting Chief Executive Officer of UNJSPF.