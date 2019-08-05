United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Jan Beagle of New Zealand as Special Adviser on System-wide Implementation of Chief Executive Board (CEB) decisions.

As part of his ongoing efforts to ensure system-wide coherence, the Secretary-General has decided to enhance the focus on system-wide implementation of the decisions, strategies and policies adopted by the CEB. The Special Adviser will advise the Secretary-General, the Deputy Secretary-General, the Chef de Cabinet and senior management in the system on ways to leverage system-wide agreements and accelerate implementation at global, regional and country levels.

Ms. Beagle has over four decades of distinguished service to the United Nations, including most recently as Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance. Previously, she served as Deputy Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, and Assistant Secretary-General for Human Resources Management. She has also held senior positions in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, the Office of the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Department of Political and Security Council Affairs.

Throughout her career, Ms. Beagle has played an active leadership role in the interagency bodies of the United Nations system, including as Chair of the High-Level Committee on Management of the CEB, and Chair of the CEB Task Force to address sexual harassment in organizations of the United Nations system. She has also served as the Chair of the Assistant Secretary-General Advisory Group of the United Nations Development Group and as a member of the Board of the United Nations System Staff College. She is a founding member of the International Gender Champions Network and is serving on its Global Advisory Board.

Ms. Beagle holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in history and international relations from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1735-BIO/4970 of 1 June 2017.