United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Rosine Sori-Coulibaly of Burkina Faso as his new Special Representative for Guinea-Bissau and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS).

She succeeds José Viegas Filho of Brazil, who completed his assignment on 18 May 2019. The Secretary-General is grateful for Mr. Viegas Filho’s leadership of UNIOGBIS during his tenure.

Having served as Minister for Economy, Finance and Development in her home country from 2016-2019, Ms. Sori-Coulibaly brings to this position more than 35 years of international and national experience in the field of sustainable and humanitarian development, political transition, poverty reduction, fiscal and budgetary reforms, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

She served over 20 years with the United Nations in various senior-level capacities, notably in 2011 as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Burundi, Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). She was Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Togo from 2006 to 2011, and in Benin, from 2014 to 2016.

Before joining UNDP, Ms. Sori-Coulibaly held advisory positions in Burkina Faso, including with the Ministry of Economic Development and Planning, from 1982 to 1990. She was active in civil society organizations, in particular those fighting for human rights and women’s empowerment.

She holds a master’s degree in development economics from Cheikh Anta Diop University, and a postgraduate degree in planning and macroeconomics from the United Nations African Institute for Economic Development and Planning, both in Senegal.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1290-AFR/2171-BIO/4284 of 5 May 2011.