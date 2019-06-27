In view of Mr. Gressly’s assumption of the Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator functions, the Secretary-General also announced today the appointment of François Grignon of France as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Protection and Operations ad interim in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Mr. Grignon brings a wealth of experience, having worked for the past 20 years in support of peace processes and peacekeeping operations in East and Central Africa, both with non-governmental organizations and the United Nations. He has previously served with the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC), United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS), United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) and at United Nations Headquarters.

Born in 1970, he holds a Doctor of Philosophy in political science from Université Montesquieu in Bordeaux and two masters’ degrees from Université Pantheon-Sorbonne. He is also a graduate of Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po).