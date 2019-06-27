The Secretary-General has also recently announced a strengthened coordination and support mechanism in the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by David Gressly of the United States of America as United Nations Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator.

Mr. Gressly brings a wealth of humanitarian leadership and political and security experience to the role, having served since 2015 as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Before that he was Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). He also served as Regional Coordinator in the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS).

With more than 20 years of experience with the United Nations system, Mr. Gressly was also Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sahel, based in Senegal.

