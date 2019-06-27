United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of David McLachlan-Karr of Australia as his Deputy Special Representative ad interim in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he will also serve as United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator.

He succeeds Kim Bolduc of Canada to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her leadership and dedicated commitment in supporting humanitarian and development efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mr. McLachlan-Karr brings 26 years of experience working with the United Nations, including on various assignments for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Born in 1961, he holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Cambridge and a bachelor’s degree in international relations and law from the University of Queensland.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1734-BIO/4969 of 23 May 2017.