United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Fethi Debbabi as Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Rabat, covering Morocco. Mr. Debbabi assumed his duties on 17 June 2019.

Before his appointment, Mr. Debbabi was the Rabat Information Centre’s Acting Director, leading the work of the Department of Global Communications (formerly the Department of Public Information) in building understanding and support for the goals and aims of the United Nations in Morocco since June 2016.

Between 2007 and 2016, Mr. Debbabi held the positions of Deputy Director and Acting Director at the United Nations Information Centre in Cairo, Egypt, serving as Acting Director from 2008 to 2010, and again from 2013 until 2014.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr. Debbabi worked in Tunisia as the Coordinator of Communications and External Relations for the intergovernmental organization Sahara and Sahel Observatory from 1999 to 2007. He was also Chargé de Mission to the Minister for Environment and Director of Environmental Awareness and Education, from 1992 to 1999.

Mr. Debbabi was previously a journalist, working as Chef d’édition at Radio Monastir from 1990 to 1992. A national of Tunisia, he holds a master’s degree in information sciences from the École des Sciences de l’Information and a graduate degree (maîtrise) in journalism from the Institut Supérieur de l’Information et de la Communication in Rabat.