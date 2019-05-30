United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Gilles Michaud of Canada as Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security. He will succeed Peter Drennan of Australia, to whom the Secretary‑General is grateful for his commitment and dedicated service to the Organization.

Mr. Michaud brings to the position a wealth of experience in directing national and international security programmes and initiatives, coupled with extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the management of significant physical, financial and human resources. His career has focused on achieving operational results, while integrating strategic planning and risk management into the business of policing to enhance decision-making and ensure resources are aligned to priorities.

A career police officer, he has more than 33 years of experience in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Currently Deputy Commissioner, he has acquired a wealth of experience in specialized investigative units under the Federal Policing remit and at National Headquarters, including several years overseeing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s national security investigations. Since 2016, he has led the Federal Policing Program which is primarily responsible for investigating the most sophisticated criminal activity that impacts Canada and Canadians internationally, including transnational organized crime, national security and a broad range of essential Royal Canadian Mounted Police activities including, but not limited to: protective policing; witness protection; border security between ports of entry; international capacity-building and liaison; and peacekeeping.

Mr. Michaud is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Executive Institute’s thirty-ninth session, the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy’s 213th Session and the Leadership in Counter-Terrorism Program administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Program in National and International Security and McGill University’s Executive Development Program. Mr. Michaud is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Governor General’s medal for academic achievements, the Queen’s Jubilee and Royal Canadian Mounted Police Long Service medals. In January 2014, he was appointed Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.