United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General José Graziano da Silva announced today the appointment of Ute Klamert of Germany as WFP Assistant Executive Director, Partnerships and Governance, at the Assistant Secretary-General level.

Ms. Klamert succeeds Elisabeth Rasmusson of Norway, who retired in 2018 after more than five years as Assistant Executive Director and more than 20 in the humanitarian sector. The Secretary-General, WFP Executive Director and FAO Director-General are deeply grateful for her dedicated service and distinguished United Nations career.

After 27 years working for the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), both in the field and at headquarters, Ms. Klamert has deep experience at the nexus of development and humanitarian affairs and a track record of network-building and resource mobilization.

She holds a law degree from the University of Regensburg in Germany.