United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

He succeeds Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu of Ethiopia who will complete his assignment on 23 April 2019. The Secretary-General is grateful for his tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership of UNISFA.

Major General Gebremariam has a distinguished military career with the Ethiopian Armed Forces spanning more than 37 years, most recently as Head of Human Resources Main Department of the Ethiopian National Defence Force, responsible for all aspects of management of human resources for the land army and general defence forces. He is also a Council Member of the Ethiopian Ministry of National Defence since 2007.

He served as Deputy Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force (2001-2007), West Air Base Commander in the Ethiopian Air Force (1998-2001) and Division Commander (1989-1997), among other appointments within the Ethiopian Armed Forces.

Major General Gebremariam holds a Master of Science degree from Greenwich University in the United Kingdom.

Born in 1965, he is married with two children.