United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Shannon Hader of the United States as Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of Programme at the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Dr. Hader brings to the position more than 20 years of international experience in global health — from responding to HIV and other infectious diseases to strengthening health systems. She has served in key health leadership roles emphasizing accountability, scale and impact for sustainable responses.

In 2014, Dr. Hader was appointed Director of the Division of Global HIV and TB at the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she provided technical leadership, funding, evaluation and programme support to help achieve an AIDS-free generation around the world.

Before her appointment to that position, Dr. Hader was Vice-President and Director of the Centre for Health Systems and Solutions at the Futures Group, now Palladium. She also served as Senior Deputy Director, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD and TB Administration for the District of Columbia between 2007 and 2010, and as Director of CDC–Zimbabwe from 2003 until 2006.

A public health physician, Dr. Hader’s career has reached across research, programme, policy and politics. She holds a degree in biological sciences from Stanford University, as well as Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from Columbia University. She is board certified in internal medicine, paediatrics and infectious diseases.

The Secretary-General wishes to extend his appreciation to Tim Martineau, who served as Acting Deputy Executive Director, Programme.