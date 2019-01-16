NEW YORK, 16 January (Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea) — The resumed twenty-eighth Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea was held at United Nations Headquarters on 15 January. For background, see Press Release SEA/2089.

The Meeting was convened for filling vacancies in the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, owing to the resignation of Wenzheng Lyu (China) on 25 July 2018 and the remaining vacant seat allocated to the Group of Eastern European States.

The Meeting elected Yong Tang (China) for a term of office commencing on the date of the election and ending on 15 June 2022.

The Meeting also considered the ongoing issue of the vacant seat allocated to the Group of Eastern European States. In the absence of any nomination, the Meeting confirmed the decision it had taken at its twenty-eighth Meeting in June 2018, namely, that the election of one member in the Commission from the Group of Eastern European States would be held at the twenty-ninth Meeting in June 2019 if the President received information about potential candidates no less than 14 weeks prior to the commencement of that Meeting, namely by 10 March 2019.

A more detailed account of the proceedings of the resumed twenty-eighth Meeting of States Parties will be included in the report of the Meeting, to be issued in due course as document SPLOS/327.

For further information on the Meeting, including its documents, please see the website of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, at www.un.org/depts/los/meeting_states_parties/resumedtwentyeighthmeetingstateparties.htm.