On 2 December 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts submitted pursuant to paragraph 4 of resolution 2454 (2019).

Providing an overview of the report’s key findings and recommendations, the Panel observed the importance of the Central African Republic’s cooperating with regional States through joint Commissions such as those held with Cameroon in May and the Republic of Congo in August. Discussions were also under way with other neighbouring States. The Panel further observed that actions by armed groups continued to weaken the Peace Agreement. For instance, a key strategy of some armed groups continued to be centred on strengthening control over various territories in the country.

Concerning the humanitarian situation, the Panel outlined the armed groups continuing human rights and [international humanitarian law] violations highlighting the constant attacks against humanitarians particularly in Nana Grebizi and the illegal detentions of civilians in areas under their control. Armed groups also continued to acquire weaponry in order to maintain a strong military position in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

The Panel also pointed out that the Central African Republic authorities continued to capture only a small percentage of the revenues generated by the exploitation of natural resources, with less than 10 per cent of the national production of gold and rough diamonds exported officially. In the east and north, despite having registered their commitment to the restoration of the State (by having signed the Peace Agreement), armed groups maintained illegal taxation systems, particularly on mining activities.

In the deliberations that ensued, delegations expressed appreciation for the work of the Panel of Experts and emphasized the importance of the Panel’s cooperating with other expert Panels.