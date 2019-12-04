Regulations Must Be Upheld, Permanent Representative Says, Expressing Concern about Abuses of Prosecution outside Somali Jurisdiction

The Security Council today renewed for 12 months the authorization for States and regional organizations cooperating with Somalia to use all necessary means to fight piracy off the coast of the east African country.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2500 (2019), the Council decided to renew that authorization, set out in paragraph 14 of resolution 2442 (2018), without significant changes.

Commending the efforts of numerous States and regional organizations that it named as cooperating with the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia, which has resulted in a steady decline in attacks, the Council stressed, however, that the crime still threatened peace and stability, particularly in Somalia itself.

It therefore called again upon all States and regional organizations that are able to do so to join the fight by deploying naval vessels, arms and military aircraft, by providing basing and logistical support for counter‑piracy forces, and by seizing boats, vessels, arms and other related equipment used in the commission of piracy‑related crimes.

It also called again on all relevant States to take legal action to prevent financing of piracy, to criminalise the crime under their domestic law and to favourably consider prosecution of suspected pirates apprehended off the coast of Somalia and imprisonment of those convicted.

Following that action, Vassily Nebenzia (Russian Federation) welcomed the adoption and progress in the fight against piracy. As piracy still represented a threat, the Council should continue to pay serious attention to the matter in a coordinated manner under the Contact Group. While citing the contributions of his country’s naval forces to the anti‑piracy efforts, he also expressed his regret that Iran’s contributions had not been duly noted in the resolution. All members of the coalition must be recognized, he stressed.

Yao Shaojun (China) also welcomed the adoption, noting progress in prevention of piracy. He added that the international community should tackle the root causes of piracy in order to address the daunting challenges that remain. Noting his country’s provision of escort formations, he pledged that China will continue to contribute to the counter‑piracy efforts. In addition, he also called for Iran’s contributions to be recognized.

Rabi Yusuf (Somalia) asked Member States and international organizations to support his Government in addressing the root causes of piracy while maintaining the required pressure against the phenomenon at sea. He also spotlighted the threat posed by illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the country’s exclusive economic zone, welcoming a reference to it in today’s resolution.

Urging States to abide by domestic and international regulation in counter‑piracy efforts, he expressed concern about abuses of process in related prosecution taking place outside Somalia. Those include reports of cases in which illiterate defendants were not offered proper interpretation or were required to sign away their right of appeal with the facilitation of the United Nations. “Neither the courts of the foreign prosecuting State nor the United Nations have any jurisdiction over Somalia to enforce such a decision,” he said.

