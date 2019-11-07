The Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali, José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic), visited Bamako, Mali, from 16 to 18 October.

In Bamako, the delegation of the members of the Committee had an opportunity to meet with a wide range of interlocutors, including the High Representative for the implementation of the Agreement, Facilitators of the national inclusive dialogue, including the Mediator of the Republic, representatives of ministries of Foreign Affairs, Social Cohesion, Peace and National Reconciliation, Justice and Human Rights, Administration and Decentralization, Solidarity and the Fight against Poverty, the Promotion of the Woman, the Child and the Family, Security and Civil Protection and Defence and Veterans Affairs.

The delegation also met with some of the individuals listed on the 2374 Sanctions List, as well as representatives of signatory armed groups such as the Plateforme and the Coordination des Mouvements de l’Azawad, and non-signatory groups including the Coordination du Mouvement d’Entente (CME) coalition. It also met with representatives of civil society, including youth and women’s groups, as well as religious leaders. In addition, the delegation met with the leadership of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), ambassadors and representatives of the international mediation team, led by Algeria, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the G5 Sahel joint force, Barkhane, and the European Union Training Mission in Mali. The panel of experts was represented by its Coordinator.

The purpose of the visit was to engage in outreach activities aimed at obtaining first-hand information from key counterparts in Mali; to receive briefings on the political and security situation in Mali and the Sahel, including the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (the Agreement), and to explore prospects for future engagement with countries in the Sahel region in order to promote peace and reconciliation in Mali and stability in the region.

This visit marked the third occasion the Chair visited Mali since the establishment in September 2017 of the 2374 sanctions Committee concerning Mali.

In all meetings, the Chair underlined the need for signatory parties to speed up the implementation of the Agreement. The Chair reiterated that spoilers from all parties to the Agreement may be subjected to sanctions.

During the visit, the Chair expressed the full support of the Security Council members to the international mediation team led by Algeria, as well as to the States of the region in strengthening regional and international cooperation for the implementation of the sanctions regime and the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.

The Chair expressed his gratitude to the Malian authorities and MINUSMA for the support and cooperation received during his visit.

During his visit, the Chair took the opportunity to share information on the work of the Committee, particularly on listing and delisting procedures. This visit was the opportunity for the coordinator of the panel of experts to explain the purpose of the panel’s work and to encourage further cooperation between the panel and the Malian stakeholders. The Chair underlined that full cooperation from Malian stakeholders with the panel was essential for the completion of its mandate.

The 2374 Sanctions Committee was established by the Security Council on 5 September 2017 pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali. The Committee is a subsidiary organ of the Security Council and consists of all the members of the Council.

The latest change to the list was done in July: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2374/materials.