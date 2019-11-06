The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Karen Pierce (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council on 5 November 2019. They welcomed the mediation efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, recognizing that this Agreement represents a positive and important step towards a comprehensive and inclusive political solution for Yemen.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to work with the Yemeni parties to pave the way for the resumption of comprehensive and inclusive negotiations, without delay, on the security and political arrangements necessary to end the conflict and move towards a peaceful transition.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for a negotiated political settlement that engages all parties in an inclusive dialogue to resolve differences and addresses the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis, including those in the south, as well as women and youth, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2216 (2015), the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative and its Implementation Mechanism, and the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their call on the parties to continue broader implementation of the Stockholm Agreement.

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.