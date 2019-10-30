Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of statements made in today’s afternoon meeting of the Security Council is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release SC/14004.

Briefings

MICHEL KAFANDO, Special Envoy of the Secretary‑General, introduced the latter’s report, “The situation in Burundi” (document S/2019/837), noting that the situation in that country remains tense. The report cites a recent rise in political intolerance and infringements on civil and political rights. Welcoming the Government’s response — which included the establishment of a framework for political dialogue — he also welcomed the life sentence handed down to the perpetrators who murdered members of the Congrès national pour la liberté [National Congress for Freedom] political party on 18 August. Expressing hope that the process leading up to the 2020 elections will be a peaceful and transparent one, he said the security situation across Burundi has generally improved despite occasional reports of human rights violations. On the humanitarian situation, which remains worrisome, he welcomed the return of thousands of refugees to the country with the assurance that their reintegration will occur in a dignified way.

Noting that the inter-Burundian dialogue has still not been fully implemented — due in part to a lack of political will by the parties and an absence of firm commitment from regional States — he recalled that President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda was appointed mediator for that process in August 2019. “Sadly, nothing has changed,” he said. Against that backdrop, he decided to meet with the stakeholders — including the mediator — himself. The latter specifically requested the continued and decisive support of the United Nations. Noting his plans to step down as Special Envoy, he declared: “While we may not have won the battle for the dialogue in Burundi […] we have undoubtedly contributed to ensuring that those in power in the region have a greater awareness that stability in [the country] is a categorical imperative.” Pledging the United Nations continued support, he outlined a range of activities carried out by his office, including recent meetings with representatives of local and regional stakeholders, political actors and international organizations. It also contributed to the convening of a variety of consultative meetings, he said.

JÜRG LAUBER (Switzerland), Chair of the Burundi configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission, provided an overview of its engagement with that country during an informal interactive dialogue on 28 August. Discussions in the configuration have reflected a shared commitment to accompany Burundi leading up to its 2020 elections and beyond, he said, noting that the goal is to consolidate peace and promote inclusive socioeconomic development. On 27 September, he met with Ezéchiel Nibigira, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Burundi, during a discussion that focused on next steps for the country’s peacebuilding activities. Noting that the configuration will continue to serve as a dialogue platform for cooperation between Burundi and international partners in support of the country’s national development plan, he underlined the importance of preventing a slowdown in socioeconomic progress and preparing for free, fair and inclusive elections.

Also drawing attention to the complementarity and coherence between the Peacebuilding Commission and other actors — including the Security Council — he described other meetings with Burundian and regional stakeholders. Noting that preparations for the 2020 general elections continue, he recalled that Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has stated on several occasions that he will not stand as a candidate. The ruling party, Conseil National Pour la Défense de la Démocratie–Forces pour la Défense de la Démocratie [National Council for the Defence of Democracy‑Forces for the Defence of Democracy], is expected to select its presidential candidate in early 2020. Meanwhile, reports indicate that several opposition party politicians have returned to Burundi for discussions on their repatriation and the current electoral process. At the same time, reports of alleged human rights violations and incidents of damage to infrastructure belonging to political parties have raised concerns over the country’s democratic space.

Outlining the country’s preparations for the elections, as laid out in the newly adopted “Kayanza Road Map”, he went on to call for the voluntary return of Burundian refugees from neighbouring States. Outlining the Commission’s support for efforts to reduce socioeconomic vulnerabilities, strengthen resilience and improve disaster response in Burundi, he cited recent cooperation among the country’s partners to implement the Ebola response plan as a positive example. Emphasizing the need to support the meaningful inclusion of women and youth in public life and accelerate initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue and reconciliation, he recommended that the United Nations remain engaged in Burundi with an integrated approach; that the Government and its partners work together to hold peaceful, free, fair and inclusive elections; that Member States increase support to programmes aimed at reducing violence and mitigating tensions; and that they fund the country’s 2019 Joint Refugee Return and Reintegration Plan.

Statements

NALEDI PANDOR, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa and Council President for October, speaking in her national capacity, congratulated the Burundi Government on initiating preparatory processes for the upcoming elections and welcomed the current Head of State’s commitment not to stand as a candidate. She commended the country for its continued stable security situation and the Government’s decision to finance upcoming elections with the national budget, as its sovereign responsibility. However, she expressed grave concern at the dire humanitarian situation in the country, where almost 1.8 million people need humanitarian assistance, a large proportion of them suffering from malnutrition. Urging the Security Council and international community to do more to alleviate socioeconomic challenges and the humanitarian situation facing Burundi, she called on its partners to support implementation of the national development plan.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) expressed hope that the rule of law and human rights will be upheld in Burundi, and that the country will reap the benefits of economic growth. “The 2020 elections will be a critical milestone,” he said, stressing that only their free and fair convening will help the country move forward. Expressing concern over attacks on opposition political leaders and journalists, as well as acts of vandalism targeting opposition party headquarters, he called for the provision of security for candidates and for citizen observation of the upcoming elections along with transparency in counting ballots. Also voicing concern about recurrent reports of human rights violations, ongoing instances of sexual violence and the closure of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Burundi, he called on the Government to address such matters and implement a national dialogue which, among other things, will help ease tensions during the upcoming elections. The United Nations should remain seized of the matter, he said, adding that the Council’s commitment to Burundi remains more crucial than ever.

KELLY CRAFT ( United States ) said Burundi’s planned 2020 elections are the key to its future. They must be free and fair, and fully include civil society members, refugees and opposition party members. Encouraging the Government to take tangible steps to those ends, she called on it to allow international observers unfettered access and to allow all parties to campaign without threats of reprisals or violence. Stressing that extrajudicial arrests, beatings and kidnappings are unacceptable, she called on all parties to refrain from violence and urged the Government to respect its international obligations vis‑á‑vis the rights to freedom of expression and assembly. Meanwhile, the Governments of Burundi and the United Republic of Tanzania should work closely with Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to repatriate Burundian refugees in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner. For its part, the United States contributes some $50 million in bilateral aid to Burundi each year in areas such as health and economic growth, she said.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) expressed surprise about the hasty drafting of the Secretary‑General’s report, urging the Secretariat to strictly abide by the Council’s resolutions. Since late August, the security situation in Burundi has not fundamentally worsened, remaining mostly calm as the country advances towards stabilization. Meanwhile, the return of refugees is progressing and Burundi’s authorities continue to prepare for the 2020 elections, having adopted and now abiding by the electoral timetable. Urging the Government to press forward with such measures, he said it would be more appropriate for the Secretary‑General’s report to refrain from describing individual instances of alleged rights violations, and rather to describe statistics and trends. Reiterating his call for the upholding of Burundi’s sovereignty, he rejected foreign interference in the country’s affairs – especially its elections — and instead welcomed efforts by the configuration in support of national development priorities. Describing the Council’s ongoing close attention to Burundi as counterproductive, he declared that the country should be removed from the organ’s already busy agenda.

Statement by Equatorial Guinea to come.

Statement by the Dominican Republic to come.

Statement by Indonesia to come.

Statement by China to come.

Statement by Belgium to come.

Statement by Poland to come.

Statement by Côte d’Ivoire to come.

Statement by Kuwait to come.

Statement by the United Kingdom to come.

Statement by Germany to come.

Statement by Burundi to come.