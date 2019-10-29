On 15 October 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia (“the Committee”) held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts on Somalia, submitted pursuant to paragraph 54 of resolution 2444 (2018).

Committee members expressed appreciation and support for the work of the Panel. Of the 15 recommendations contained in the final report, Committee members agreed to the one recommendation addressed to it by the Panel and is currently in the process of taking action on it.

The final report is expected to be transmitted to the Security Council by 8 November 2019.

Committee members also heard a briefing by the Head of the UNODC [United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime] Global Maritime Crime Programme, Alan Cole, on the international community’s efforts to disrupt the charcoal trade to and from Somalia, and on the extremely complex environment in which terrorism and transnational organized crime exploit porous borders to finance their operations.