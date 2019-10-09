The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Jerry Matthews Matjila (South Africa):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the briefing on 4 October by Assistant Secretary‑General Oscar Fernandez‑Taranco on the situation in Cyprus.

The members of the Security Council recalled the importance of the status of Varosha as set out in previous United Nations Security Council resolutions, including resolution 550 (1984) and resolution 789 (1992), and reiterated that no actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with those resolutions.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of implementing its resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed resolution 2483 (2019) and the importance of an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in relevant Security Council resolutions. In this regard, they called on the parties to engage constructively, and with a sense of urgency. They also encouraged the leaders to agree on, and implement, new confidence‑building measures.

The members of the Security Council urged the sides and all involved participants to refrain from any actions and rhetoric that might damage the chances of success for a settlement.