Note: A complete summary of today's meeting will be available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

MARIA LUIZA RIBEIRO VIOTTI, Chef de Cabinet, Executive Office of the Secretary‑General, said that collaboration between the United Nations, African Union, its member States and the regional economic communities, and other regional mechanisms has never been greater. In 2016, the African Union Peace and Security Council identified 20 challenges to peace and security, but what stands out today are not the challenges, but rather the determination of African Heads of State and Government to address them in a holistic manner.

The African Union and its member States have achieved important milestones in their pursuit for higher effectiveness, self‑reliance and cooperation, she continued. The African Union Peace Fund has so far secured $124 million, the highest level of assessed contributions since its establishment in 1993. The United Nations and the African Union have also strengthened their partnership with the signing of two joint frameworks by the Secretary‑General and the Chairperson of the African Union on peace and security and on sustainable development.

Cooperation between the United Nations, African Union and subregional organizations is also growing in the area of electoral processes, she continued. Ahead of legislative and presidential elections in West Africa over the last couple of years, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) organized joint or coordinated visits with various African partners to Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Senegal and other countries to promote peaceful and inclusive processes.

She went on to say that partnerships among subregional organizations are also intensifying, she said. The United Nations Regional Offices for Central Africa and West Africa are supporting the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last year.

Peace operations are central to the United Nations support to peace and security on the African continent, she noted. More than 80,000 peacekeepers currently serve in seven peacekeeping operations in Africa. All of the largest missions, in terms of personnel and budget, are deployed on the African continent. Furthermore, contributions from African nations have been indispensable to peacekeeping operations in Africa and beyond. Africa is now the largest troop‑contributing region to United Nations missions.

The Secretary‑General has stressed the need to ensure the predictability, sustainability and flexibility of financing for African Union‑led peace support operations authorized by the Security Council and under the Council’s authority, she said. Political will and resources are also required for peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts. That includes support to infrastructure for peace at the local and national levels and for policy dialogue with the Peacebuilding Commission. The United Nations Secretariat, as well as agencies, funds and programmes, is scaling up support for the objectives of the African Union Initiative.

MOUSSA FAKI MAHAMAT, Chairperson of the African Union Commission , said that peace in Africa has seen significant developments with the establishment of a full peace architecture. Based on shared values, this architecture supports Africa in addressing its own problems. For that purpose, a strategy of funding has been developed in coordination with the United Nations and must be acted on as a priority. The traditional way of dealing with conflict in Africa is no longer suitable, given the current complexities.

The Union pledges its continued willingness to keep working with the Security Council in the many areas that it is currently playing a critical role, he continued. In particular, he called for a true solidarity with the countries of the Sahel in their initiative to provide for security through the G5 Sahel Joint Force. Any less will allow the extremist “hydra” to keep growing without check.

Turning to Libya, he said that the situation must be rethought, with a rigorous application of the arms embargo. In addition, a truly inclusive negotiation process must be effectively promoted, leading to structures with political legitimacy. For that purpose, a new joint mechanism must highlight the central role of Africa in the resolution of Libya’s problems. In that situation, as with all others on the continent, the African Union, which has no specific agenda, only seeks to bring about common solutions through common values.

Statements

SERGEY LAVROV, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation , which holds the Security Council presidency for September, spoke in his national capacity, emphasizing that ensuring peace and security in Africa is a goal of utmost importance for the entire international community. Africa has the quickest growing population in the world and faces inter‑nation and inter‑ethnic conflicts. The very tragic history of the continent and its struggle for independence should also be considered. The sovereignty of African States is still undergoing challenges. The intervention into Libya plunged the country into chaos and resulted in the flow of arms and criminals throughout the continent. Libya became a platform for terrorism.

Efforts are effective when undertaken by Africans themselves, he stated. Offering examples of improvement in such places as the Horn of Africa and the Democratic Republic of thr Congo, he underscored that at the centre of these achievements is the political will of the African leaders of the States themselves. Against the background of such progress, the laudable goal set six years ago of stopping armed conflicts in Africa is now within reach. He voiced his support for many of the initiatives of the African troika in the Security Council, adding that the troika is a connecting link between the Council and the African continent.

MARCEL AMON-TANOH, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cote d’Ivoire , affirmed that a deterioration in security in Africa has required improved strategic partnerships. Essential to those partnerships is an understanding of local and regional factors that lead to conflict, including poverty, weak governance and violent extremism. Support must be provided to national Governments to face such underlying problems. In that context, the effective launch of UNOWAS is a step forward. In West Africa, the close cooperation between ECOWAS and the related United Nations Office is extremely valuable.

Praising the funding provided by the European Union to the African security architecture, he noted that his country is participating in the early warning mechanism for ECOWAS. Through other initiatives, West African countries are pooling resources to counter transnational networks and terrorist groups. He called for further action by the Council to address those problems, including those that emanated from Libya. In all areas, only long‑term multifaceted responses will be effective, he stressed.

SIMEON OYONO ESONO ANGUE, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea , noted the quickly changing nature of African conflict, particularly the spread of violent extremism and illicit trade in drugs and violence, to name a few. The proliferation of arms, competition for resources, poverty and weak State institutions are root causes of conflict on the continent. All are exacerbated by violent extremism and climate change.

An increase of forced displacement has resulted, he continued. Equatorial Guinea is co‑leading an initiative to bring the problems of all such displaced to the fore. His country is also proud to have brought to the vote during its Council presidency the “Silencing the Guns” initiative. More consultation with African States is still needed on preventing and resolving conflicts; the regional economic communities are important partners in that regard. Women and youth must also be empowered to make their valuable contributions in all areas.

NALEDI PANDOR, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa , said that the continent has developed a strong and effective framework for addressing security challenges and threats. These frameworks have cascaded to subregional levels, creating a synergy between the African Union and the regional mechanisms for conflict prevention, management and resolution. Significant strides have been made in reducing violent and armed conflicts guided by the principles of subsidiarity and complementarity between the African Union and the subregional organizations. These efforts reflect the strong resolve of African leaders to ensure continental ownership and solutions for Africa’s challenges.

Over the last few years, there have been significant efforts to strengthen the relationship between the United Nations and regional organizations, she continued. The Council, through the adoption of landmark resolutions, has recognized the strategic value of such cooperation by promoting the principle of comparative advantage and burden‑sharing. However, given the diversity of threats to peace and security on the continent, more needs to be done to strengthen the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union. A key area is the financing of the African Union‑led peace support operations. Despite commitments to this effect, there has not been much progress on predictable and sustainable funding for African Union‑led peace support operations from United Nations assessed contributions.

SABAH KHALID AL HAMAD AL SABAH, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kuwait , said that cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union under Chapter 8 of the Charter of the United Nations has seen major developments. This year, joint frameworks were signed for peace and sustainable development. A joint statement on cooperation in order to support peace operations was also adopted. The cooperation between the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the Security Council continues.

He called for building on these efforts in order to consolidate progress and to ensure that peace operations are stronger and more effective. This requires a more robust mandate from the Security Council, as well as sustainable and more predictable funding. The best way to silence the guns is to consolidate peace and prevent conflict by creating a participative society. For lasting peace and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the root causes of violence and conflict need to be tackled. The African Union Agenda 2063 mentions several factors to prevent conflict. As well, young people need to be taught the value of peace, he said.

WANG YI, State Counsellor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China , underscored that his country supports African countries in resolving their issues in an African way. The continent should be adequately supported by the Security Council in providing for its own security and the international community should work together to “Silence the Guns”. Regional and subregional arrangements have advanced significantly on the continent and the Council must pay attention to their voices. Capacity‑building and funding are required. He welcomed the establishment of a coalition Government in Sudan, adding that the African Union‑United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) should complete its withdrawal on schedule in June.

Turning to Libya, he underlined the importance of assistance to the country to pursue a Libyan‑owned process to end its conflict. In addition, he called for support to the G5 Sahel Joint Force and regional partnerships in the Great Lakes region, noting that his country is providing support to address the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as many other areas. China and Africa are friends, brothers and partners with many joint efforts that foster harmonious existence. Describing Chinese participation in African peacekeeping, he also pointed to significant support to regional security initiatives.

JEAN-YVES LE DRIAN, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France , said that the emphasis of the upcoming Africa‑France summit in 2020 will centre on strengthening partnership between his country and the continent. Describing a range of joint efforts that involve his country, the European Union, African Union and the United Nations, he said cooperation has to be strengthened and extended.

In that context, France and Germany have proposed a new partnership framework in the Sahel. However, the partnership between the Security Council and regional organizations still must be strengthened. He also voiced support for greater predictability in funding for African peace operations authorized by the Council, maintaining that work should be done that could lead to the use of assessed contributions for that purpose in certain cases.

RETNO L.P. MARSUDI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia , citing the Secretary‑General’s report, underscored that peace and security challenges in some parts of Africa are increasingly complex and volatile. In that regard, she voiced her support for the principle of “African solutions to African problems”. International communities should unite and stand behind African efforts in the pursuit of peace and security. It is in this spirit that she supports the “Silencing the Guns” initiative, through an enhanced partnership between the United Nations and the Africa Union, she said.

She also highlighted the need to strengthen partnerships with subregional and other regional organizations. Subregional organizations such as ECOWAS, ECCAS and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have played important roles in preventing and solving conflicts. Her country will continue its commitment to maintaining peace in Africa through its participation in United Nations peace operations. Indonesia is currently the largest personnel contributing country sitting in the Security Council, deploying around 3,000 personnel, including 126 female peacekeepers, and present in seven missions in Africa.