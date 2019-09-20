On 11 September 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2048 (2012) concerning Guinea-Bissau held informal consultations to consider the Secretary-General’s report on progress made with regards to stabilization and restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau (S/2019/696), submitted pursuant paragraph 28 of resolution 2458 (2018).

Mr. Kelvin Ong, Chief of the Security Council Subsidiary Bodies in the Security Council Affairs Division, provided an overview of the key findings and recommendations detailed in the report. Ms. Bintou Keita, DPPA-DPO Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, also briefed the meeting on the political situation in the country.

The Committee was informed that there were encouraging signs of improvement in the political situation, such as the successful holding of legislative elections in March 2019, setting the date for the presidential election on 24 November 2019, the appointment of a Prime Minister and the formation of a new Government, as well as the neutral conduct of the military.

The Committee was also informed that the sanctions regime proved to be effective and that due consideration should be given to review the 2048 Sanctions List and the sanctions regime following the peaceful conduct of the presidential election and a complete transfer of power to the newly elected President of Guinea-Bissau.

The Chair also proposed a visit of the Committee to Guinea-Bissau before the start of the electoral campaign for the presidential election.