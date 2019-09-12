The Security Council today decided to extend until 15 September 2020 the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) as an integrated special political mission to support an inclusive political process in Libya and continued implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2486 (2019), the Council added that the Mission is to support the consolidation of the Government of National Accord as well as a possible ceasefire and subsequent phases of the Libyan transition process, including the constitutional process and the organization of elections.

The Council further decided that the Mission, within operational and security constraints, should offer assistance to key Libyan institutions, support — on request — the provision of essential services and delivery of humanitarian assistance, undertake human rights monitoring and reporting, extend support for securing uncontrolled arms and related material, and assist efforts led by the Government of National Accord to stabilize post-conflict zones, including those liberated from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh).

It went on to request the Secretary-General to assess the steps required to reach a lasting ceasefire, the Mission’s possible role in providing scalable ceasefire support and the steps required to advance the political process, and to include a report on progress towards these objectives in his regular reports to the Council.

It also recalled its decision that all Member States shall comply with the arms embargo, in line with resolution 2441 (2018) and other related resolutions, and called on them not to exacerbate or intervene in the conflict. At the same time, it welcomed efforts by the Panel of Experts on Libya to investigate violations and noted its intention to hold accountable those who contravene the arms embargo.

