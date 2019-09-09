On 9 August 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo invited Member States to a briefing by the Coordinator of the Group of Experts on the Group’s final report.

The Coordinator shed light on the methodology used in the final report and described its main findings. He also informed the Committee about the recent developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) had regrouped and rebuilt its capacity, continuing to attack civilians and security forces in Beni territory. Armed groups continued to finance their activities through the illegal mining and exploitation of natural resources.

During the briefing, the Chair also briefly referenced his visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates (28 April–6 May 2019).

Invited Member States welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Committee and provided their views in relation to the final report, even as some Member States disputed some of the report’s findings. Some Committee members also welcomed the opportunity to discuss the report with the regional States.