At its third formal meeting on 30 August 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held a discussion with representatives to the United Nations of Libya, Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Mali, Malta, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the dialogue on the effective implementation of the sanctions measures (arms embargo, travel ban, assets freeze and measures in relation to attempts to illicitly export petroleum) imposed by the Security Council in relation to Libya.

The Chair of the Committee encouraged invited delegations to share challenges faced in implementing the sanctions measures and invited them to fully cooperate with the Panel and the Committee.

The meeting began with a briefing by the Panel of Experts on the implementation of the sanctions measures with a focus on implementation challenges and constraints. Subsequently, in their interventions, Committee members and invited Member States addressed various aspects of the sanctions regime, emphasizing, in particular, their concern about the ongoing violations of the arms embargo and the need to fully and effectively implement the sanction measures.

Member States also expressed their commitment to cooperating with the Committee and with the Panel of Experts. The Committee Chair expressed his intention to propose follow-up action to Committee members on ideas and proposals that were raised during the meeting.

Participants expressed full support for the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL, Mr. Ghassan Salamé, to revive the political process which should be supported by fully implementing the sanctions regime.