On 23 August 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the midterm update of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 6 of resolution 2456 (2019).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

Subsequently, the Committee discussed the four recommendations contained in the midterm update and will be considering follow-up action on them.