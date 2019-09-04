On 30 July 2019, the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic extended pursuant to resolution 2454 (2019) conveyed its midterm report to the President of the Security Council (S/2019/608). The report is currently available on the Committee’s website via the link https://undocs.org/S/2019/608.

In this connection, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic wishes to draw attention to the following recommendation cited in the above report:

Paragraph 111 (c) [page 24] — The Panel recommends that the Committee:

“c) Call upon the Government of the Central African Republic, as well as foreign and national companies using commercial explosives and accessories on the Central African Republic territory, to take all measures to ensure the proper and safe storage, management and custody of explosive materials and accessories…”