In informal consultations on 26 July 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali was briefed by the Panel of Experts on Mali in connection with the Panel’s final report, which was submitted to the Committee in accordance with paragraph 4 of resolution 2432 (2018). During the Committee’s informal consultations, the members of the Panel presented an overview of the main findings contained in the final report. The members of the Panel also responded to questions and comments from the members of the Committee.

In informal consultations on 7 August 2019, the Committee discussed the recommendations emanating from the final report of the Panel of Experts. During the informal consultations, the Coordinator of the Panel responded to questions and comments from the members of the Committee via audio link.