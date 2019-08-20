On 20 August 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.424 Name: 1: BAH 2: AG MOUSSA 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: na a) 01 Jan 1958 b) 31 Dec 1952 c) 28 Oct 1956 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ag Mossa b) Ammi Salim Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 14 Aug. 2019 (amended on 20 Aug. 2019) Other information: Founding member of Ansar Eddine (QDe.135), operational leader of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) (QDe.159). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list .