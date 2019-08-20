The Security Council adopted its annual report to the General Assembly today, covering the period from 1 January to 31 December 2018.

Stephen Hickey (United Kingdom), noting that his country coordinated the report’s introduction, said it reflects the Council’s work to maintain international peace and security. He expressed hope that it will serve as a useful reference to Council members, as well as other actors, including academics and civil society.

By the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council is tasked with submitting an annual report to the General Assembly that contains a summary of its work and the activities of its subsidiary bodies, including counter-terrorism committees, sanctions committees, working groups and international tribunals it has established.

The Council unanimously adopted the report, which will be reflected in a note by the President, to be issued as document S/2019/666.

The meeting began at 10:04 a.m. and ended at 10:09 a.m.