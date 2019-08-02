Note: Following are summaries of statements made in the Security Council open debate on children and armed conflict. A complete summary of this Council meeting will be available after later today following the meeting's conclusion as Press Release SC/13909.

Briefings

VIRGINIA GAMBA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, noted that 2019 marks the twentieth anniversary of the Council’s adoption of resolution 1882 (2009), by which it decided to increase the focus on the killing, maiming, rape and other forms of sexual violence targeting children. Today’s debate provides an opportunity to take stock of collective efforts, she added. Highlighting aspects of the latest report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict (document S/2019/509), she recalled her recent visit to Mali, where she met with opposing parties and saw their commitment to ceasing hostilities, thereby demonstrating that protecting children can be a measure for building confidence among them. When monitoring and reporting mechanisms are established, Governments have passed laws, galvanizing action and allowing progress to develop quickly, she said. Describing action plans as the most tangible example of engagement with parties in conflict, she noted that three such plans have been signed with non-State actors and that tools for engagement have been established. “When we have worked together effectively, we will see the real tangible progress through a reduction of violations and the release of children,” she said.

Regional and subregional efforts are a key element, she said, noting that the Council provided the tools for the pursuit of prevention plans with these entities within the context of resolution 2427 (2018). She said it was in this vein that she launched the Act to Protect initiative in 2018 with the aim of supporting the tireless work being done on the ground. Unfortunately, the situation is not improving, pointing out that the report contains country-level updates and assesses progress on eliminating the six grave violations against children: killing and maiming of children; recruiting or using them as soldiers; sexual violence against them; abduction; attacks against schools or hospitals; and denying humanitarian access to children. Although there were fewer violations across four categories, a record number exceeding 12,000 children have been killed or maimed amid continuing sexual violence. The Council must redouble efforts to ensure that all parties abide by their commitments, she emphasized, urging parties to conflict to issue specific orders addressing the need to reduce child casualties. Of particular concern are the serious effects of unexploded ordnance, improvised explosive devices and landmines, she said, adding that eliminating this threat would be a “quick win” if collective efforts are implemented.

She went on to state that rape and other forms of sexual violence are often underreported, and greater accountability mechanisms could significantly advance progress in this area. Moreover, too many children continue to be detained as a result of conflict and exposed to alarming levels of violence when they should be considered as victims, particularly those currently or allegedly associated with foreign fighters. “We need to prioritize action on the ground and also protect the staff who do it,” she said, citing also the importance of protecting humanitarian workers. “We need to strain every sinew at the highest level to prevent violations, but we also need to be able to respond quickly to violations when they occur.” Sharing some recent gains, she said a high number of children were separated from parties to conflict and provided with reintegration assistance as a result of engagement with child-protection actors under the action plans initiative. This gives them a second chance at life, she said. “We need your support to engage with parties to conflict to end and prevent violations,” she added, telling members that their support is also needed to ensure there is sufficient pressure to make meaningful commitments and, most of all, to give conflict-affected children the support they need.

HENRIETTA H. FORE, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), highlighted some of these needs, pointing to the 24,000 violations against conflict-affected children documented in 2018, up from 21,000 in 2017. Half of these cases involve the killing and maiming of children, she said, adding: “Those are just the verified incidents; we must do better.” She also expressed deep distress over the continued rampant use of explosive weapons and their impact on children, who account for more than two thirds of all civilians killed and maimed by these weapons. “Ten years after the Council adopted resolution 1882 (2009), the facts tell us that we have miles to go to end grave violations against children in armed conflict,” she said. “But they do not tell the whole story; there is so much we can do to come to the aid of children at risk.”

Sharing stories about children she met while visiting conflict-affected countries, she said UNICEF reached 6.9 million children with emergency education on humanitarian crises during 2018. While the Fund also provided 3.6 million children with psychosocial support to overcome trauma in the same year, more must be done to ensure robust and sustainable funding for mental health programmes, she emphasized. Of particular concern are the tens of thousands of children associated with armed groups and currently languishing in camps, detention centres and orphanages in Iraq, Syria and other countries. They are shunned by their communities because of perceived or actual links with groups designated as terrorists, she noted. “When children leave these groups, they should receive urgently needed protection and humanitarian assistance…instead of being ostracized, rejected and locked up.”

The Council’s critical achievement in adopting resolution 2427 (2018) recognized the need to treat children associated with armed groups primarily as victims, she said, pointing out that boys and girls often join armed groups under duress, coercion, fear, manipulation or as a matter of survival. They are rarely driven by ideology, as the evidence shows. While stressing that Governments are responsible for preventing the recruitment and use of children in armed conflict, she said UNICEF is supporting related projects, including supporting an age-verification workshop with the armed forces of Sudan. Authorities must also exercise maximum restraint in preventing the excessive use of military force against people engaging in peaceful protest. “Protecting the lives and futures of children affected by armed conflict is not just the right thing to do, it is in our collective self-interest,” she emphasized. “They are the adults and the leaders of tomorrow. Let us do more to protect vulnerable children. Our global future may depend on it.”

MARIATU KAMARA, UNICEF Canada Ambassador, said that during the conflict in her native Sierra Leone, children became targets, forced to fight against their will and experienced killings, rape and maiming. Today, they are unwanted and unaccepted by their communities and family members, and their capacity to develop a brighter future is at stake due to a lack of resources such as education and counselling. Recounting her own story, she said that in 1999, when she was 11 years old, rebels attacked her village. She was taken hostage, together with three cousins, and then left for dead in the darkness of night after her captors used machetes to cut both her hands. With the help of strangers and a strong will to survive, she made her way to a hospital in Freetown for treatment. She went on to live in a camp for amputees, spending several years begging for money, food and clothing while also joining a theatre group to raise awareness of the country’s plight.

Through the kindness of a family in Canada, she was able to move to that country where she received an education and recounted her life story in a book titled “The Bite of the Mango”. As a UNICEF special representative for children in armed conflict, she has been promoting the rights of children affected by armed conflict in the hope that the atrocities they face will not be allowed to continue. On a trip back to Sierra Leone, she added, she visited a centre where such children can share their stories as they go through their healing process. She also visited rural camps and schools, speaking about forgiveness, hope, faith and finding the strength to move forwards. Setting out some recommendations, she underscored the importance of assisting children with disabilities during and after conflict, as well as the need to deploy child protection experts. Peace processes should also take the needs of conflict-affected children into account and how that can contribute to strong and peaceful societies.

MAJOK PETER AWAN, child protection professional, also briefed the Council, recalling that he was born in a remote village in what is now South Sudan in 1979. At the time, the area lacked any hospitals, schools or other infrastructure connecting it to the outside world, which remained largely unaware of the suffering endured during the Sudanese civil war. “Since the time I was a child, this Council has recognized the severe impacts of armed conflict on boys and girls and taken steps to improve their protection,” he said, citing its unique monitoring and reporting mechanism and its increasing attention to the plight of children in conflict over recent decades. Despite those strides, however, children living in conflict zones continue to face many of the abuses and rights violations he and his peers faced in Sudan long ago.

Describing his family’s peaceful pastoral life prior to the conflict, he stressed that when war broke out, he did not understand what the adults were fighting for. “When I was just 7 years old, the local rebel group fighting the Government in Khartoum took me from my home and made me undergo an intensive six-month military training,” he said, recalling his subsequent assignment to assist a local rebel commander. “I had nothing to do but follow orders from above,” he said, adding: “There was no social media to show my experiences, no United Nations monitors to document my story and no child protection actors to calm my phobia and give me protection.” While that trauma and sense of abandonment has impacted his life, he nevertheless managed to escape and reach a refugee camp managed by the group now known as Save the Children International, where he eventually recovered — something not all children are able to do.

“Child protection programming, including individualized psychosocial support, education and livelihoods opportunities, are key in the recovery of children and their families affected by conflict,” he said. With family support he was able to go to school and got a job as a child protection officer and psychosocial support coordinator. While seeing the trauma of sexual violence, family separation, abuse and conflict on children brings back bad memories, he remains committed to the work. “Not enough has been done so far, which is a shame since there is no excuse for not knowing the harsh situation of these children,” he said. In 2018, almost 50 million children around the globe were in need of protection in humanitarian settings. Yet, child protection is not systematically prioritized when a humanitarian response is being mobilized and remains underfunded — even where children’s lives are at risk. “My appeal to [this Council] is to ensure that children affected by conflict do get the full support they need to heal their wounds, both physically and psychologically,” he said, noting that today some 420 million children are growing up in conflict-affected zones.

Pointing out that in South Sudan alone 19,000 children are associated with armed groups and forces, he went on to say that at least $20 million in humanitarian aid is needed annually to scale up basic mental health-care packages and reach children and adolescents. Additional support is required for comprehensive child protection, case management, reintegration, livelihood and education programmes. In that context, he called on Member States to promote the right to mental health and psychological well-being, including by committing to increasing their mental health spending allocation to at least 5 per cent of their total health budget; invest in child protection systems and services at the national, regional and international levels; ensure that United nations peace operations and political missions have the necessary resources to carry out the children in armed conflict agenda; and take action to address ongoing violations of children’s rights by endorsing the Vancouver and Paris Principles and putting more pressure on warring parties.

Statements

JACEK CZAPUTOWICZ, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland and Council President for August, spoke in his national capacity, saying that since 1998, the 15-nation organ has agreed on several resolutions dealing with children in armed conflict situations. However, it continues to struggle over providing the right level of protection. While the full scale of violence, neglect and exploitation remains unknown, the Secretary-General’s report identifies more than 20 countries with verified cases of grave violations against children, with an alarming number of instances involving State actors. Emphasizing the need to address the root causes of conflict and finding political solutions, he said the protection of children should be taken into account in all phases of the conflict cycle. He underscored the importance of a bottom-up approach, as well as the role of child protection advisers. He went on to note that the protection of vulnerable children is a priority for Poland’s international development efforts.

KAREN VAN VLIERBERGE ( Belgium ), associating herself with the statements to be made by the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children in Armed Conflict, said that despite progress over the past decade, more and more children are impacted by protracted conflicts and long-term wars. She expressed particular alarm at the use of humanitarian assistance as a weapon of war. She underscored Belgium’s support for the Special Representative and proposed that she regularly address the Council on national situations. Peacekeeping operations and special political missions should include the capacity for protecting children. She added that children who benefit from reintegration programmes are less vulnerable to being recruited by armed groups. She also stressed the importance of bringing those responsible for war crimes to justice.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said his country opposes and condemns the violation of children’s rights in armed conflict. Emphasizing that peace is the best way to protect children, he said defusing conflict should be a top priority. That requires the Council to use all political means, promote cooperation with regional and subregional organizations and encourage parties to resolve disputes peacefully. He added that the key to implementing Council resolutions on the protection of children lies in cooperating with and respecting the countries concerned. Full attention should also be given to the protection of children in political negotiations and peace agreements.

GBOLIÉ DÉSIRÉ WULFRAN IPO ( Côte d’Ivoire ) noted that an alarming level of violations – including murder, mutilation and the growing number of children in armed groups, some recruited to be suicide bombers – continue in 21 countries. Recalling that Côte d’Ivoire was listed in the Secretary-General’s report on children in armed conflict between 2003 and 2006, he pointed to the progress his country has made and the plan of action established in collaboration with the United Nations to release and reintegrate thousands of children. As the first country to be removed from that list, Côte d’Ivoire exemplifies cooperation between States and the United Nations as a key element of protecting children, he said, pointing out that his country has integrated the protection and rights of children into military training modules and established focal points across the land. Accountability is also critical for groups recruiting or exploiting children, he said, emphasizing that all actors must continue efforts to protect children, including those who are victims of all types of abuses in armed conflict.

CHERITH NORMAN-CHALET ( United States ), noting that more violations are recorded today than a decade ago, emphasized that Member States bear primary responsibility for protecting children. The United States strongly supports UNICEF’s efforts, including specialized support for survivors, and remains committed to the critical efforts of the United Nations to end the impact of conflict on children and to prevent their future involvement. “Our actions today will matter for future generations,” she said. Expressing deep concern over continued violations in Somalia, Syria and other countries, she reiterated calls for authorities to immediately address the recruitment of children and other grave violations. She went on to commend the progress made by coalition forces in Yemen in protecting children and listed a number of action plans yielding similar gains in other countries. Emphasizing that her country’s immediate goal is to protect children from violence, she said the United States continues to support child-protection services and will continue to invest in programming to protect them from violence.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said the Council must increase its child-protections actions using all available tools, including those established to monitor and report violations. Noting that child-protection advisers of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and other missions have contributed to progress in several countries, he emphasized that no party should be struck off the Secretary-General’s list of countries of concern without having made significant progress. Reintegration efforts must also be strengthened, he said, citing his country’s proposed methods for doing so. Relevant agreements, including the Vancouver Principles must be fully implemented and perpetrators held accountable, he stressed. Protection is a universal moral obligation, he said, adding: “We must do more.”

ANATOLIO NDONG MBA ( Equatorial Guinea ) said he remains concerned about the long-term consequences of violence against children in conflict situations amid increasing violations perpetrated primarily, disturbingly, by State actors. The survivors who briefed the Council today demonstrated that violations continue, he said, asking what became of the progress that humankind claims to have achieved. Reminding Council members that most of them are mothers and fathers, he stressed that as long as children keep dying on the front lines, humankind has most certainly not made progress.

JUERGEN SCHULZ ( Germany ) warned that there is a real danger of the Council sitting idly by while a whole generation grows up in the absence of peace and education. Encouraging the Special Representative to continue working towards implementing action plans with the relevant parties and to engage those countries identified in the Secretary-General’s report, he emphasized the need to support the work of child-protection advisers and for peacekeeping missions to be adequately resourced in that regard. The most effective way to prevent grave violations is to ensure accountability and combat impunity, he emphasized. While welcoming the efforts of the International Criminal Court and international investigative mechanisms, he stressed that the long-term reintegration of children requires community-based approaches.

GUSTAVO MEZA-CUADRA ( Peru ) said it is up to the Council and Member States to urgently implement effective measures to stop and reverse the propagation of crimes against children. That would involve not only preventative measures and rehabilitation, but also corrective steps, including sanctions. He highlighted the need for synergies among United Nations agencies, Member States and civil society organizations, taking into account the most relevant international instruments. The rehabilitation of children affected by armed conflict not only restores their dignity and hope, but also empowers them to be active promoters of peace, he said.

JOAN MARGARITA CEDANO ( Dominican Republic ) called for increasing the capacity of peacekeeping operations and special political missions to protect children in conflict, including through the deployment of advisers and joint action with affected communities. Concrete steps must be taken to identify those responsible for sexual violence and to ensure they are punished. Citing the situation in Yemen, she said the denial of humanitarian access puts the lives of millions of children at risk. She added that education is among the first rights of the child to be affected by conflict, but all too often the last one to be restored.

JERRY MATTHEWS MATJILA ( South Africa ) voiced concern that, a decade after the adoption of resolution 1882 (2009), there are still thousands of children killed, maimed, abducted, sexually abused and denied access to humanitarian assistance. Welcoming the Special Representative’s efforts to sign action plans with parties to armed conflict and prevent their recruitment and use of children, he described it as paramount that those plans are made concrete and that their time-bound measures be implemented. Calling upon armed groups to end the recruitment and use of children, he said resolution 2467 (2019) is instrumental as it aims to prevent such grave violations as sexual abuse and sexual slavery and provides for the protection of girls from sexual violence during conflict. Meanwhile, the detention of children who are part of, or perceived to be associated with, conflict parties is worrisome. “It is important that these children be treated primarily as victims,” he stressed, noting that States have an obligation to ensure that children are reintegrated into society after their release. Access to justice is also imperative for the advancement of children’s rights and the defence of their legitimate interests, he said.

MANSOUR AYYAD ALOTAIBI ( Kuwait ) noted that the Council has adopted several resolutions to guarantee the protection of children against grave violations and to guarantee their access to humanitarian assistance. Citing violations in Syria, Yemen and among Palestinian refugees, he emphasized the importance of protecting children, with Governments bearing primary responsibility in this regard. Kuwait supports all efforts aligned with the United Nations Charter to pursue gains in protecting children through, among other things, the full implementation of Council resolutions. Today marks the anniversary of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, he noted, hailing the international community’s efforts to liberate his country.

KAREN PIERCE ( United Kingdom ) proposed several ideas for reversing the worrying trends of 2018, including widespread disregard for international law. Urgent conversations must aim to strengthen the international framework and ensure accountability for those disregarding it, she said. To address the high incidence of rape and sexual violence, the United Kingdom will host a global conference to consider, among other things, ways to hold perpetrators accountable. Reintegration approaches must be improved, with increased funding for programmes and wider availability of psychosocial support, education and training, she said. Efforts must also aim to strengthen the response to denial of humanitarian access, as seen in the devastating conditions inside Yemen and Myanmar, she said, adding that similar situations should perhaps become a trigger for listing in the Secretary-General’s report.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ), emphasizing the need to focus on the six categories of violations, pointed out that some of these matters fall under the purview of other United Nations bodies. Emphasizing that Governments bear the primary role in protecting children, he expressed concern that some armed groups could try to legitimize themselves by liaising with the United Nations, an issue that deserves more attention. Perpetrators of crimes against children must be held accountable, with Governments and the international community playing their respective parts in upholding norms, he said, calling upon all Member States to do their part in protecting children.

MUHSIN SYIHAB ( Indonesia ) underscored the importance of comprehensive reintegration for all children formerly associated with armed groups. To be effective, such efforts must include mental health services and access to quality education, he said. Peacekeeping operations should bear in mind the rights of children by ensuring pre-deployment training on child protection, among other approaches, he added, emphasizing that the goal should be to find the best tailor-made solution for preventing and ending grave violations against children in every conflict situation.

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ) said children are, unfortunately, the first victims of armed conflicts today, adding that child combatants need support and full reintegration into society. International efforts should be more realistic and strategic, with an emphasis on prevention, he said. Underlining the importance of fighting impunity and raising awareness about the rights of children, he called for greater attention to children at risk of being taken away by armed groups. He also announced that Morocco will adhere to the Vancouver Principles on children in armed conflict.

ABDULLAH ALI FADHEL AL-SAADI ( Yemen ) said the Houthi militia fighting his country’s Government have recruited more than 30,000 children in a conflict that has ruined the lives of 4 million youngsters. More than 1.6 million Yemeni children have been denied education in the last two years alone, he said, adding that schools have been destroyed or used as prisons and military bunkers, while children in militant-controlled areas are brainwashed and indoctrinated with extremist ideology. While the Government has adopted several measures to protect children and shield them from armed conflict, the armed Houthi militia have established summer camps to attract children into their ranks, in violation of all international laws and norms, he said, expressing hope that, during her visit to Yemen, the Special Representative will take note of the progress the Government has made with regard to children.

MARI SKARE ( Norway ), speaking on behalf of the Nordic countries, said the trend of increasing violations and abuses against children can and must be reversed. Emphasizing that protecting children and upholding their rights contributes to peaceful societies and is, therefore, closely linked to broader conflict prevention efforts and the sustaining peace agenda, she noted that the Safe Schools Declaration launched in Oslo in 2015 is a key initiative in that context and urged more States to join it. Meanwhile, an international conference on ending sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises, held in Oslo in May, sent a strong message that strengthening prevention of and response to those crimes is a humanitarian priority. As children in conflict require not only protection and comprehensive support but also justice, she spotlighted the crucial work being done by the Justice Rapid Response in strengthening accountability for international crimes and human rights violations against children through the provision of highly specialized, child-focused expertise, and underlined the need to turn resolution 2427 (2018) on accountability for crimes against children into reality.

GEORG SPARBER ( Liechtenstein ) said there is an urgent need for accountability for the atrocity crimes committed in the Syrian conflict, particularly for children. In Yemen, nearly 12,000 verified grave violations were committed against children between 2013 and 2018 — including as a result of air strikes — pointing to much higher actual figures. “The Council has the responsibility to stop these violations, to enforce compliance with its own resolutions and respect for international humanitarian law,” he stressed. Voicing concern over the high occurrence of rape and other forms of sexual violence against children, including trafficking for sexual enslavement, he warned that a culture of silence around such crimes continues to impede accountability and justice. International criminal justice mechanisms, especially the International Criminal Court, have done ground-breaking work to address grave violations against children, as illustrated by the latter’s case against Dominic Ongwen and the milestone judgement released in July against Bosco Ntaganda. The Court held crimes against male children to the same standards as female children and was explicit in determining that they amounted to rape. “This provides a new basis to address sexual and gender-based violence in conflict for this Council and other stakeholders,” he said.

RICHARD ARBEITER ( Canada ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, an informal network of 42 interested Member States representing all five regional groups, urged parties to conflict to fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian, human rights and refugee laws, and to put in place protection measures. He welcomed the signing of action plans and the Special Representative’s engagement with parties to armed conflict to end grave violations. However, the mere signing of an action plan should not form the basis for delisting in the Secretary-General’s annual report, he said, stressing the importance of long-term community-based rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, especially in areas formerly controlled by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh). Welcoming the launch of the “ACT to Protect” campaign, he pressed the Council to continue deploying child protection advisers to peacekeeping missions, cautioning against staffing and budget cuts that would undermine the ability of the United Nations to deliver on child protection mandates.

Speaking in his national capacity, he drew attention to Canada’s development of the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers, a set of 17 political commitments to prevent and address child recruitment and use by armed forces and armed groups in United Nations peacekeeping operations. Canada also has worked with the United Nations, civil society and Governments to develop implementation guidance for the Principles. Launched on 1 August, the guidance is a resource for military, police and civilian organizations engaged in United Nations peacekeeping, and recognizes the different impact of child recruitment on boys and girls. Canada will also provide the Roméo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative with $1 million over five years to conduct research into preventing recruitment and use of child soldiers.

