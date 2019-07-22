On 8 July 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo received a briefing by the Chair of the Committee on his visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates from 28 April to 6 May 2019.

The Committee welcomed the briefing and concurred that the visit contributed to a better understanding by the Committee members of the situation on the ground in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Committee recommended the Chair to carry on the practice of such visits to the region. It also called upon the Chair to engage further with the new Government in Kinshasa.