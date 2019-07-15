The Security Council today decided to extend until 15 January 2020 the mandate of the United Nations political mission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire agreement reached in Stockholm on 13 December 2018 between the Government of Yemen and the Houthi militia in the city and port of Hodeidah.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2481 (2019), the Council also reiterated the mandate it assigned to the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), which it established on 16 January 2019 through resolution 2452 (2019) (see Press Release SC/13664).

It also requested the Secretary-General to fully deploy the Mission expeditiously and requested him to present a further review of its work within three months.

The Mission — which also covers the ports of Salif and Ras Issa — leads and supports the Redeployment Coordination Commission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire, redeployment of forces and mine action operations.

It monitors compliance with the ceasefire, works with the parties to ensure that security is assured by local security forces, in line with Yemeni law, and coordinates United Nations efforts to help the parties to implement the Agreement.

The meeting began at 10:01 a.m. and ended as 10:05 a.m.